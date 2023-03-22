Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Trading Up 37.2%

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 37.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Trans-Lux Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trans-Lux Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of light-emitting diode digital display and scoreboard solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Product Sales and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment includes out-of-home, sports, transportation, live entertainment, and retail and hospitality categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.