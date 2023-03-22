TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

Shares of TA opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

