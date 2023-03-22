Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.38

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $0.68. Trevena shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 123,597 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $919,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 685,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

(Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.