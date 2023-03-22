Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 198252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$6.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

