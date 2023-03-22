Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.00. 1,072,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,471,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62. The company has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

