Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after purchasing an additional 396,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,062,000 after purchasing an additional 204,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,785,000 after buying an additional 234,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $47.14. The stock had a trading volume of 294,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,149. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.