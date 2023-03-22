Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DXC Technology by 11.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,524,000 after buying an additional 548,891 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after buying an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $79,186,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 52.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after buying an additional 640,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.06. 381,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,939. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.55.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.