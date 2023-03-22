Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 259.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.46. 95,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,705. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

