Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth $265,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter worth $1,379,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Greif by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Activity at Greif

Greif Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,044.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.40 per share, with a total value of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,044.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,549 shares of company stock worth $902,873. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GEF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.19. 44,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,452. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Greif Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.