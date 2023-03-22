Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises approximately 0.8% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 865,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,314,000 after purchasing an additional 36,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.75. 56,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,070. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 75.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Featured Articles

