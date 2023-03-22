Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,140,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,013,293. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.58 and its 200-day moving average is $284.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.