Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.49. The stock had a trading volume of 115,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,882. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

