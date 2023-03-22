Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,919,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in SAP by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 363,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.95. 153,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,442. The company has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $123.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average of $104.26.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

