U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,735 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. 7,295,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,973,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

