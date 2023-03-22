UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Shares Gap Down to $21.05

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.05, but opened at $20.44. UBS Group shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 1,206,427 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in UBS Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

