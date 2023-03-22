UBS Group Upgrades Azul (NYSE:AZUL) to “Neutral”

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.24. Azul has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $16.89.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $846.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Azul will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,852 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Azul by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 629,730 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 299,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 34,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.