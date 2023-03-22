UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) EVP Daniel O. Landy Purchases 1,900 Shares

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 141,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -122.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 106,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMH Properties by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMH. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.