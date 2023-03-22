UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) EVP Daniel O. Landy Purchases 1,900 Shares

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
UMH Properties Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. 141,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $25.46.
UMH Properties Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -122.39%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UMH. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.
About UMH Properties
UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.
