United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.00

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 557375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

