United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.00

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 557375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
United Natural Foods Stock Down 4.5 %
The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.