Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.54. Approximately 4,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.18) to €29.20 ($31.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Universal Music Group to €36.00 ($38.71) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Universal Music Group to €25.50 ($27.42) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

