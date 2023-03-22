Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 3.4% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 5,859,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,254,000 after purchasing an additional 133,049 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,509,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,610,000 after purchasing an additional 312,312 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,243,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,953,000 after purchasing an additional 928,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,640,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,054,000 after purchasing an additional 125,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.