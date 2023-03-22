Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 1,876,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,719,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Upstart by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Upstart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Upstart by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.