Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) were down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 1,876,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,719,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.
Upstart Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $250,389.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Upstart by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Upstart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Upstart by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.