VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.67. 1,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLCN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (GLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index that selects China growth companies. GLCN was launched on Oct 13, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

