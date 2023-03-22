VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.80. 439,932 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

