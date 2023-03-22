Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stake Increased by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.86. 88,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

