Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $106.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $126.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

