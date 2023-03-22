Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,977,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

