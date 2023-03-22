Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,842 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 196,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.