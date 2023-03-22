Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Bangor Savings Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,842 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 196,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
