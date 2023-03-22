Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.