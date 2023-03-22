Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,453,020. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

