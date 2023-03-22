Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.78. 169,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,268. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.26 and its 200 day moving average is $226.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.