Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after buying an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 282,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,151. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.36 and a 200-day moving average of $336.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

