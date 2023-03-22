Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Reduced by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $13,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.06. The stock had a trading volume of 106,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,302. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.10. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

