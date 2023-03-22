Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.7% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

