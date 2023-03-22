Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $219.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

