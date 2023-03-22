Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $368.58. 553,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,031. The stock has a market cap of $275.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.47 and a 200-day moving average of $358.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.