Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Boosted by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $318,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.91.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

