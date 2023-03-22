Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

