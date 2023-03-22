Venus USDC Price Tops $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $104.67 million and approximately $89.64 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00354971 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,053.56 or 0.25800527 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010077 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0219429 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,939,955.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

