Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.00 million-$635.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.05 million. Veradigm also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Veradigm Trading Down 2.9 %

MDRX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. 1,158,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,183. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Veradigm has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Veradigm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus raised shares of Veradigm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.90.

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

About Veradigm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at $11,823,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at $11,635,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Veradigm by 1,089.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 462,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 423,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veradigm by 310.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 258,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.