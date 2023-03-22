Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.06

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 790769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus raised Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Veradigm Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Veradigm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Veradigm by 578.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Veradigm during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Veradigm during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

