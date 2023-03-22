Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Verastem Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $0.45 on Friday. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verastem

About Verastem

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth $71,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 49.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 48,947 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Verastem by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 67,170 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 112,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 39,411 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

