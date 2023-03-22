Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Lessened by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.90.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total transaction of $592,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,228,221.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total transaction of $592,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,228,221.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,662 shares of company stock worth $13,885,171. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $302.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.