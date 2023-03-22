Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 4%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03. 14,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 699,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $999.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

