Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.36. 157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Viaplay Group AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 322 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

