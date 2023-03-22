Visium Technologies (NASDAQ:VISM) Trading 5.5% Higher

Visium Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISM – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.21. 3,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 24,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Visium Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.
Visium Technologies Company Profile
Visium Technologies, Inc is a provider of cyber security visualization, analytics, and automation. It operates in the traditional cyber security space, as well as in the cloud-based technology and Internet of Things spaces. The firm provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services to support commercial enterprises and government’s ability to protect their data.
Further Reading
