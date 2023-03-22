Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

IHD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,837. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 17.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

