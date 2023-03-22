Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
IHD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,837. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $6.79.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
