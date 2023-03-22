Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

IGA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 27,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,698. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,757 shares during the period.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

