Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IGD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. 8,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,451. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,395,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after buying an additional 217,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 213,283 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 61,636 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

