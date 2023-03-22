Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 17th

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Price Performance

Shares of IDE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 25,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,773. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

Institutional Trading of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter valued at $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.