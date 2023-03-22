VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Insider Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) insider Mutya Harsch acquired 10,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,721 shares in the company, valued at $56,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance
VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics
VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile
VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.
