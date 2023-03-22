VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Insider Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) insider Mutya Harsch acquired 10,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,721 shares in the company, valued at $56,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 289,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 106.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69,668 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 60,567 shares in the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

